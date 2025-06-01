Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Purchases 292 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $70.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average of $70.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

