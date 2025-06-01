Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases 976 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,874 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,903,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,125,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,621,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,088 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,831,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,039 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $84.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.02. The company has a market cap of $175.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.