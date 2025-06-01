Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases 976 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,874 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,903,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,125,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,621,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,088 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,831,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,039 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.
Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $84.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.02. The company has a market cap of $175.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.91.
Get Our Latest Research Report on UBER
Uber Technologies Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Uber Technologies
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.