2,785 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,295,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 12,252 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 23.4% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 271,132 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $19,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.91.

NYSE UBER opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $175.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $93.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

