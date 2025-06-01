Bowman & Co S.C. Boosts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,815,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,476,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,712,238,000 after buying an additional 395,053 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,236,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,290,000 after buying an additional 166,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,093,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,443,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $870,918,000 after buying an additional 1,438,860 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cfra upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:CMG opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.92.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

