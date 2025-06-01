Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Sells 369 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE ENB opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.679 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

