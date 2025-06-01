Sterneck Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $242.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average of $72.90.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.73.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

