Top Entertainment Stocks To Watch Today – May 29th

Alibaba Group, Arista Networks, Live Nation Entertainment, Best Buy, and Comcast are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that create, produce, or distribute entertainment content—such as film and television studios, streaming services, music labels, video game developers, and live-event promoters. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to revenues from box-office receipts, subscription fees, advertising income, ticket sales and licensing deals. The performance of entertainment stocks is often tied to consumer tastes, release schedules and broader trends in discretionary spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.30. 7,566,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,975,530. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The firm has a market cap of $279.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $5.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.39. 9,269,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,978,880. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $133.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Shares of LYV traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.19. 3,963,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,215. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $86.81 and a 52 week high of $157.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LYV

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.78. 7,469,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average of $79.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBY

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,462,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,927,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Recommended Stories