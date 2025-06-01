Peoples Bank KS Buys 115 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Danaher were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.5%

DHR opened at $189.54 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.59. The company has a market cap of $135.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

