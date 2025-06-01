Insider Selling: Gulfport Energy Corp (NYSE:GPOR) CAO Sells 633 Shares of Stock

Gulfport Energy Corp (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew Willrath sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.83, for a total value of $122,694.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,949.86. This trade represents a 21.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gulfport Energy Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:GPOR opened at $191.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.61. Gulfport Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $130.02 and a 1 year high of $201.18.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPOR shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gulfport Energy stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy Corp (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.