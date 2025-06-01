Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Sells $202,212.00 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total transaction of $202,212.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,376.24. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.3%

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $439.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.15. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $258.85 and a 52 week high of $453.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $201,856,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $132,626,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 44,878.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,340,000 after acquiring an additional 258,950 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,357,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,639,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.