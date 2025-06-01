Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,740 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.0%

VYM opened at $128.79 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $135.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.74 and a 200-day moving average of $128.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

