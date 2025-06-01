Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Trimmed by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,327 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $34,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 527,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after buying an additional 21,727 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.1% in the first quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $27.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.