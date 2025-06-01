Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 860 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $988,950,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,425 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $750,572,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $205.69 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $209.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $2,576,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 594,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,186,956.25. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,674.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,083,428.48. The trade was a 11.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,779 shares of company stock worth $158,838,193 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Snowflake to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.33.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

