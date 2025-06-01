MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.34. The firm has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

