9,533 Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Atkore by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Atkore by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Atkore by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atkore from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Atkore from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Atkore from $78.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $78.00 price target on Atkore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

Atkore Stock Performance

ATKR stock opened at $65.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average is $72.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.10. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $153.32.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $701.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.83 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Atkore’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $69,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,384.48. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

