Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

RSPG stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.66. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $86.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

