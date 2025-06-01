AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $497,000 Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,676,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus set a $260.00 price objective on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Republic Services from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.44.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $257.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $183.81 and a one year high of $257.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.35.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 34.99%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

