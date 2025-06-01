Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.63) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.36), with a volume of 29031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.30).

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 922.55. The company has a market capitalization of £335.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 217.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.77.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for medical conditions with significant unmet needs. The Company currently has a pipeline based on the receptors involved in regulation of immune response in oncology and organ damage. Clevegen (bexmarilimab), its investigative precision immunotherapy, is a novel anti-Clever-1 antibody with the ability to switch immune suppression to immune activation in various conditions, with potential across oncology, infectious disease and vaccine development.

