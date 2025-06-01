Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Short Interest Down 30.8% in May

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the April 30th total of 10,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Trading Down 1.6%

FDIG traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $29.18. 23,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,646. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $160.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 3.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 244.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 98,374 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 246,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

