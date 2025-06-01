Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,031 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $39,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 362,799 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.88.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $145.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.30 and its 200-day moving average is $155.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $465,853.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,464.24. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,418,305 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

