Credito Emiliano (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Shares Up 18% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) rose 18% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$13.21 and last traded at C$13.21. Approximately 195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.19.

Credito Emiliano Stock Up 18.0%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.77.

About Credito Emiliano

(Get Free Report)

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Finance, Treasury, and Corporate Centre, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credito Emiliano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credito Emiliano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.