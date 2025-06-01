Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Shares Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.23. Approximately 11,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 117,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coeptis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coeptis Therapeutics
Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Performance
Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter.
Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile
Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coeptis Therapeutics
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.