Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Shares Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.23. Approximately 11,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 117,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coeptis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.66.

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter.

Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

