Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 547.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 1,877 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $55,840.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,294.25. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $37,555.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,609.92. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $974,764. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 2.2%

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.54.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $92.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

