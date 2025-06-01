Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Shares Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 35.85 ($0.48). Approximately 98,882 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 70,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.48).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.08) price target on shares of Lords Group Trading in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £57.25 million, a PE ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.24.

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported GBX 1.85 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Lords Group Trading had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Lords Group Trading plc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sheena Mackay bought 64,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £20,055.45 ($26,985.27). Corporate insiders own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Lords Group Trading is a leading distributor of building, plumbing, heating and DIY goods in the UK. The Group is principally focused on the growing Repairs, Maintenance and Improvement (RMI) market, with approximately 80 per cent. of the Group’s demand focused on this segment of the construction market.

The Group principally sells to local tradesmen, hardware stores, small to medium sized plumbing and heating merchants, construction companies and retails directly to the general public.

The Group seeks to grow through a variety of organic and inorganic strategies, including geographic reach, product expansion, the active expansion of e-commerce platforms and the continued investment in its logistical capability.

