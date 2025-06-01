Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,519,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,775,000 after buying an additional 429,711 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sysco by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,907,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,751,000 after acquiring an additional 851,441 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Sysco by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,184,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,868,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,120,000 after acquiring an additional 233,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Sysco by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,991,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,002 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $82.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.75.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. Sysco’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price target on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

