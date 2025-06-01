Trump Media & Technology Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 132,916 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 148% compared to the typical daily volume of 53,697 call options.

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of DJT stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. Trump Media & Technology Group has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $54.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a current ratio of 45.33.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $821.20 million for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 11,076.68% and a negative return on equity of 70.26%.

Insider Transactions at Trump Media & Technology Group

Institutional Trading of Trump Media & Technology Group

In other news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $431,709.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,828.50. This trade represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Swider sold 3,000 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,989 shares in the company, valued at $692,606.85. This represents a 10.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 209,365 shares of company stock worth $5,410,300 in the last 90 days. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,006,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793,934 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,725,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 785.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 512,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 454,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,630,000 after acquiring an additional 386,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,245,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trump Media & Technology Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on DJT

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.