Traders Purchase High Volume of CVS Health Call Options (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 74,418 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 72% compared to the average volume of 43,376 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in CVS Health by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in CVS Health by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average of $59.64. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $72.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

