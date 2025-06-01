Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 767,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,056,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Snow Lake Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54.

Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Snow Lake Resources

About Snow Lake Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Snow Lake Resources by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 50,285 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in Snow Lake Resources by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Snow Lake Resources by 284.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.

