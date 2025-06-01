Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 767,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,056,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54.
Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.
Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.
