Grupo Herdez (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Stock Price Down 9.7% – Should You Sell?

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.62 and last traded at C$2.62. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Grupo Herdez Trading Down 9.7%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.66.

About Grupo Herdez

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi’s, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Herdez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Herdez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.