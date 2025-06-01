FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61. 380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.08.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.02 million for the quarter.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

