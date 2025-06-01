Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cfra upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $40.00 target price on Super Micro Computer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. The trade was a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.36. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

