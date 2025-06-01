Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 234 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $151.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.29. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.38 and a twelve month high of $183.51. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

