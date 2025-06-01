Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYG. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $81.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.40. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $63.60 and a 12 month high of $84.91.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

