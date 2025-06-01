Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $159,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 3,657.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $104.97 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.31 and its 200 day moving average is $105.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Shopify from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Shopify from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Shopify from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.37.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

