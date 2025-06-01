Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $159,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 3,657.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Stock Performance
NYSE:SHOP opened at $104.97 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.31 and its 200 day moving average is $105.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.