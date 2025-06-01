Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $76.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $77.31.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.