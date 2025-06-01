First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Holdings Trimmed by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $60.09 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.2544 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

