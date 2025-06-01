10,812 Shares in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR) Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QFLR. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 890.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 730,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 656,404 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,676,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,383,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,845,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 148,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 51,714 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QFLR opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $291.20 million, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.00. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

