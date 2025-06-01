BTC Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICF. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,359,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 433.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 138,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 112,816 shares during the period. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,965,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 35,582 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 450,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,139,000 after acquiring an additional 30,486 shares during the period.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of ICF opened at $61.85 on Friday. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.26. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

