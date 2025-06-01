Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.70 and last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 55242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Trading Up 3.1%

The stock has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.16%.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

