BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $62,180,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,878,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,907 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 8,137.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,287 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,308,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,956,000 after acquiring an additional 792,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,284,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,720,000 after acquiring an additional 753,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.73.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $249,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 242,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,284,667.99. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,546.25. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,036 shares of company stock worth $2,017,364. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

