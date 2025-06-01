First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 229.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,884 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 35,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.51 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $251,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,637.79. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $408,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,634.85. This represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 913,850 shares of company stock worth $31,235,950 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KDP. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

