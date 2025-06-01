Best Medical Stocks To Watch Now – May 31st

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Walmart, Johnson & Johnson, Hims & Hers Health, and AbbVie are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector—such as pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology firms, medical device makers, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and health insurers. Investors buying medical stocks gain partial ownership in these businesses and can profit from dividends or share-price appreciation. Because their valuations often hinge on clinical trial results, regulatory approvals and healthcare policy changes, medical stocks can be more volatile than those in other industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.08. 16,265,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,787,922. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $430.87 and a 200-day moving average of $494.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $15.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $738.33. 6,102,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,643,048. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $776.85 and a 200-day moving average of $799.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

REGN traded down $112.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $493.24. 6,307,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,478. The company’s 50-day moving average is $584.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.42. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $485.00 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.57. 29,968,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,929,072. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.36. The company has a market cap of $788.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 12-month low of $64.16 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

JNJ traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.99. 15,529,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,975,430. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.65. The company has a market cap of $372.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

HIMS traded up $4.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.74. 40,946,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,737,954. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.96 and a beta of 1.84. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $72.98.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,606,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.72 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.97 and a 200 day moving average of $186.26. AbbVie has a one year low of $156.20 and a one year high of $218.66.

