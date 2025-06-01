Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Hardin Capital Partners LLC

Hardin Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises 1.4% of Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,554,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,123,000 after purchasing an additional 95,049 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,254,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Truist Financial by 41.6% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Truist Financial Price Performance
Truist Financial stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 61.36%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
