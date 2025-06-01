Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,100 shares, a growth of 122.4% from the April 30th total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,521,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAYRY. Hsbc Global Res raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

BAYRY opened at $7.06 on Friday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 16.90% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0224 per share. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently -2.17%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

