Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $13.74 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 149.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,119 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $13,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.6%

EME stock opened at $471.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.49 and a 12 month high of $545.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $413.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.77.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,229,474.94. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,748 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EME. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.50.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

