iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $13,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $119.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.20. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $102.24 and a 1-year high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.