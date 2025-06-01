Analysts Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Price Target at $365.38

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $365.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $339.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

MOH opened at $305.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $262.32 and a fifty-two week high of $365.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.63 and its 200 day moving average is $307.26.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total value of $214,414.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,702. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,169 shares of company stock worth $28,520,995 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 126.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

