Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 10,353 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,353 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Trading Down 0.9%

BTC opened at $46.35 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

