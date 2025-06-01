Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 95,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 395.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,581,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 154,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 20,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASO. Truist Financial set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.