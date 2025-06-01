Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Stock Position Increased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Tronox were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1,070.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 325,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 46,230 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 510,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 131,196 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 247,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 86,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 802.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 176,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 157,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tronox news, Director Stephen J. Jones acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 10,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $50,200.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,266 shares in the company, valued at $50,200.74. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $5.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $903.23 million, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROX. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tronox from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tronox from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tronox from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

